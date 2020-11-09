(Creston) -- With the increase in COVID-19 cases, First National Bank in Creston, Afton and Shenandoah is closing its lobbies at all locations later this week.
Bank officials say lobby access will be limited to appointment only as of Thursday. The bank will keep its regular drive-thru hours, and ATMs and digital services will remain available. Bankers will proactively contact customers who require timely services, such as mortgage closings and loan signings. Anyone showing signs of coronavirus, or in recent contact with someone showing signs or diagnosed with the virus should not come to the facility.
Anyone with questions regarding First National Bank's services may call 877-782-2195 Monday through Friday, or log onto its website.