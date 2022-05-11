(Shenandoah) -- Plans for a major project in Shenandoah have received yet another financial boost.
Last week, Shenandoah Medical Center officials announced that First National Bank made a $25,000 contribution to the hospital's new $11 million Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center. SMC CEO Matt Sells tells KMA News First National Bank has been a long-time contributor to the hospital's efforts.
"We're very grateful for their continued support of this project," said Sells. "In talking with Mike and Adam over there quite a bit over the last year, there's been a lot of support of this project, and I'm excited that they wanted to be a part of it."
The dollars go towards constructing a facility that will hold state-of-the-art equipment, including a new linear accelerator to deliver radiation therapy, which Sells says puts SMC up to par with hospitals in the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas.
Sells says the donation pushes the hospital's fundraising efforts closer to $1.4 million. While the original goal was to raise $1 million, Sells says continued donations encouraged SMC to raise the mark.
"As we got into it and felt like there was going to be a fair amount of support, we kind of stretched that goal to $2 million," said Sells. "We're continuing to pursue that and it seems like every week we'll find a new donor that's interested in the project."
Construction work on the new addition began earlier last month, and Sells says the work has more or less remained on schedule, with an anticipated settlement period due to a large amount of dirt being set for the new structure.
Sells says the project team working on the construction has also escaped supply chain issues faced across the country--for now.
"They really had identified all of the longer lead time like items ahead of time and really jumped on the ordering of those items early on," said Sells. "Honestly, it really hasn't disrupted the project at all. I hope I'm able to say the same thing as we kind of end 2022."
Sells anticipates workers setting footings in the ground next month and construction of the addition to the east side of the hospital to wrap up near the end of 2022. All construction and renovation projects, including updates to the hospital's infusion center, are still expected to be completed by June 2023.