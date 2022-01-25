(Arnolds Park) — First National Bank in Creston, Afton and Shenandoah will have a new leader this spring.
Officials from Northwest Financial Corp. announced Tuesday that Julie Lanning has accepted the President/CEO position for the bank. Lanning will succeed current President/CEO Randy Huewe, who will retire on April 1st following a 16-year career.
Lanning currently serves as EVP/Cashier at First National Bank’s Creston location and has been with the company since 1989.
“Lanning’s leadership experience has set our organization on a path for continued success, making the needs of our customers and community top priority. She inspires our team of professionals to strive for constant improvement and personal growth and has helped guide us to where we are today,” Greg Post, President and CEO of Northwest Financial Corp. stated.
Post continued, “We are grateful to Randy for his many contributions and 16 years of leadership at First National Bank. In addition to leading our team, Randy has given generously his time and talent to many organizations to benefit our community at large.”