(Creston/Shenandoah) — Customers of First National Bank in Creston, Afton and Shenandoah will notice a new website later this month.
Bank officials announced this week that starting on January 26th, the bank will transition from FNBcreston.com to FNBC.bank. Randy Huewe is president of the First National Bank locations in Creston, Afton and Shenandoah. He says the new domain means added security.
“Both .coms and .nets are fairly easy to obtain,” said Randy Huewe, president at First National Bank in Creston, Afton and Shenandoah. “That means fraudsters are able to purchase a .com and could create a website that looks similar to ours. That can confuse customers and could lead to ID theft and financial fraud. That’s why we’re moving to a .bank. It’s very difficult to obtain a .bank domain. There is a stringent verification process. So, when you’re at www.FNBC.bank on Jan. 26 and moving forward, you can be certain you’re banking with us.”
Huewe says customers should not experience any interruption when the transition is made. The former .com address will redirect to the new website and there will be no changes to mobile, retail or business online banking. For those who use a bookmark to access the site, bank officials ask that you update your favorites to the new address.
Anyone with questions can contact Kyle Wilson at (641) 782-3417.