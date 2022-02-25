(Sidney) -- Another milestone in the completion of the Sidney School District's massive facilities upgrade is expected to be reached early next month.
Preparations continue for the first two performances slated for the junior-senior high school's new gymatorium--a major piece of the $10 million bond issue approved by the district's voters back in November, 2019. The district's annual variety show, "Celebrations" takes place March 3rd and 4th at 7 p.m., followed by the high school musical "Footloose" March 10th and 11th, also at 7 p.m. Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News finishing touches are still being applied to the projects, which have faced a myriad of obstacles since construction began in early 2020--including bad weather and material delivery delays. Hood says the projects are slowly wrapping up.
"We're very excited that we might be getting to the ending point here," said Hood. "Every time we turned around, we ran into issues with getting materials, etc., etc. We're looking forward to the punchlist items being signed off and moving forward, and having some sort of open house yet this year, if we can."
Hood, however, says open house dates for the new facilities have not been set. Construction items still pending include installation of a garage door onto the junior-senior high school's CTE addition, and carpeting in some of the renovated elementary school's classrooms. Additionally, Hood says bids for the football stadium and track renovations are expected to be let later this month, with a goal of breaking ground sometime this spring.