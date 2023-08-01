(Red Oak) -- For the seventh time in eight years, KMAland residents flocked to Red Oak's historic downtown square for fun, food, and fellowship with area public safety agencies.
Law enforcement agencies, fire departments, various local and state agencies, and local businesses filled Red Oak's Fountain Square Park for National Night Out. Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy tells KMA News the annual event is an excellent opportunity for the area's public safety officials to build some comradery with their citizens.
"We want to have the public come out and get to know us and all the first responders whether it be someone in law enforcement, fire and rescue, EMS services," said Rhamy. "Just so in the case of an emergency or event where we're going to be involved, we can bring a little peace of mind or comfort to them when we come and show up knowing we're going to do the best we can in a given situation."
This year's event featured plenty of free food from local businesses, vintage fire trucks and police cars, and a visit from the Iowa State Historical Society's Mobile Museum. While the traditional national event is typically put on by citizens for law enforcement agencies, Rhamy says his department, led mainly by Communications Liaison Officer Brad Baker at the time in 2016, took it upon themselves to turn it into the event that it is today which included departments focused on fire safety, farm safety, and health-related safety.
Rhamy adds it took a lot of collaboration between the agencies to put on the event.
"We have so many different entities, agencies, civic organizations, to businesses and vendors that come down tonight to assist us with this," he said. "It's just fantastic for them to come out and get to know us as well as the community."
While the event focuses on building a connection with the community, Rhamy adds it is also an opportunity to connect with agencies in and around the county.
"We live in southwest Iowa and we're pretty rurally populated, so any agency around us or even if it happened here in Red Oak we're going to bring in agencies from all over the place," Rhamy explained. "Whether it be Page County, Fremont County, Adams County, or Taylor County, if we have a major event that transpires here we're going to have those guys come in. So, we want to know them and how they operate just as much as they want to know us and how we operate."
Rhamy also continues to be impressed with how much the event has grown in his time as Police Chief.
"We didn't think it would be to this magnitude of an event--we were really originally thinking 'if we can drag 150 to 200 people down to the square we've got something accomplished,'" said Rhamy. "That first year we had about 600 and then the following year it just continued to grow and we had about 1,200 to 1,400 (people) we thought. We're gauging those numbers off of the amount of plates and stuff that are served to the community members and everyone that comes down here for that night."
While numbers are still being formulated from this year's event, Rhamy adds they have pushed 2,500 visitors over the past few years. Rhamy also extended his thanks and appreciation to the residents of southwest Iowa for supporting local law enforcement and public safety agencies.