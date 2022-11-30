(KMAland) -- Iowa's most popular deer hunting seasons are right around the corner.
Iowa's shotgun deer seasons kick off this weekend, with the first season running from December 3rd through the 7th and shotgun two from December 10th to the 18th. Speaking on KMA's Morning Show program Wednesday morning, Tyler Harms with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says they expect nearly 100,000 hunters to make their way into the timbers throughout what he says is often a tradition for the state's outdoor enthusiasts.
"Shotguns are a pretty common firearm that folks have in the arsenal so to speak," said Harms. "It's something that you can use for other types of hunting in the state, so I think it's a really accessible way for individuals to get out into the fields and harvest one of our deer."
With the often large turnout of hunters, Harms adds nearly half of the statewide annual deer harvest also occurs during the two seasons. He says the state's deer population has ranged between steady and slightly increasing.
"We're right at 'goal level' on a statewide scale, so hunters should expect to see numbers very similar to what they saw last year," Harms explained. "Now, we do know that populations can vary a bit so locally, so we may see some local fluctuations up or down. But, for the most part, on the statewide scale, we can expect to see similar numbers to last year."
According to the Iowa DNR, last year, hunters reported harvesting nearly 103,000 deer, down from 109,600 in 2020, but still within the agency's goal of an annual harvest of 100,000-120,000 deer. So far this year, Harms says hunters have harvested more than 23,000 deer -- an 8% uptick from 2021.
Additionally, Harms highlighted the Iowa Deer Exchange program designed to connect those willing to receive and distribute deer meat through an online database at www.iowadnr.gov/deer.
"Hunters and recipients can get connected via that website, so you can find somebody in your local area that's interested in donating or interested in receiving venison and connect with them directly," he said. "So, it's a really a great way to allow hunters to provide venison to those folks that are in need or desire that protein."
He adds the program pairs well with the DNR's "Help Us Stop Hunger" or HUSH, program, a vessel for hunters to donate meat to lockers.
Harms also reminds hunters of the required reporting of their harvest by midnight on the day after it is tagged or before taking it to a locker or taxidermist. Options to report your harvest include texting the registration number on your deer tag to 1-800-771-4692, online, by phone, through a license vendor during regular business hours, or using the Go Outdoors Iowa app. You can hear the full interview with Tyler Harms below: