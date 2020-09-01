(Shenandoah) -- Several factors combined for a major fish kill at a KMAland recreational area over the weekend.
Hundreds of fish died in the lake at the Pierce Creek Recreation Area in Page County. County Conservation Director John Schwab tells KMA News Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials notified the county of the incident.
"I met with a biologist from the DNR on Monday," said Schwab. "They said the kill probably happened sometime over the weekend, and it was just due to low oxygen levels in the lake."
Schwab says numerous factors contributed to the lake's low oxygen level.
"It was a natural kill," he said. "It wasn't a spill or any chemicals. And, from after talking with the DNR, we're thinking it was a combination of the heat, and the lack of water and rain we've been getting. Also, there's a significant algae bloom in the lake. Due to the water level, it's actually below the drain. So, all the water that was coming into Pierce Creek was just kind of staying there. So, there wasn't any current, or any way for the oxygen in the water to get stirred up."
Schwab adds the lake's water temperature was around 80 degrees. He says the massive fish kill is a huge setback for Pierce Creek, which is a popular location for anglers.
"You know, Pierce Creek was really popular for fishing," said Schwab, "especially for large mouth (bass). With that population taking a hit, the recreation factor, and just the draw that Pierce Creek would have had on people, that's definitely going to hurt."
He says a census of the fishing population will help determine the lake's recovery.
"Pretty much the next step on that is going to be this fall," he said, "to get with the DNR fisheries, and have them do a census of the lake. Then, from there, we'll be able to see if the population can come back on its own, or if we're going to have to restock it."
Schwab adds the county is keeping a close eye on the pond at Pioneer Park, which has the same characteristics as Pierce Creek's lake. He adds no problems have been reported in the lakes at Rapp Park Recreation Area.