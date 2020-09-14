(Clarinda) -- Anglers are getting a break at a local fishing destination.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has relaxed the fishing regulations at Pioneer Park Pond in Page County through October 15th. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Page County Conservation Director John Schwab says the move will allow fish to be harvested from the pond prior to a planned draining and renovation.
"We've talked with the DNR," said Schwab, "and with the major renovations we have planned for Pioneer--which is going to include draining the whole pond, and doing some targeted dredging--this just allows people to come in and pretty much harvest as many fish as they can out of the park. It just helps us lessen the fish population before we actually do the renovations."
Over the years, Schwab says numerous fish kills have taken place at the lake due to its small size and weather conditions.
"It's a really small pond," he said. "It's only a three-acre pond, and it's got about a 300-acre watershed. Our measurements showed that the average depth of Pioneer Pond is only about three-and-a-half feet, which, really, is not healthy for the fish. If we get a really bad winter, or like this summer, if we get really bad heat, it's really easy for a fish kill to happen. So, we just want to go in there, clean it out, get the depth to six-to-eight feet, and just kind of really improve the fishing and the health of the pond."
Schwab says the problems have impacted the pond's fishing quality.
"I remember coming to Iowa about 11-12 years ago," said Schwab, "Pioneer Park was always a really hot spot for fishing. Just with the sediment buildup, the fish haven't been able to live healthy there, they haven't really been able to really. So, that's the issue that we kind of want to prevent."
While a valid fishing license is still required, Schwab says the relaxed standards cover a number of areas.
"The major targets of the relaxed regulations are going to be," he said, "the size and quantities that you can take out have been lifted. People can go out and catch whatever they can keep. They've also removed the two-pole limit per fishing license, so that people can have three or four poles out. A lot of the rules that still are in place are that you can't commercially sell anything. Don't be catching something from Pioneer, and taking that to another park to release."
Also, bag and length limit restrictions have been lifted on largemouth bass, as well as bag limits on channel catfish, crappie and bluegill. Plans call for draining activities to begin October 12th. Schwab says it's up to Mother Nature to provide adequate rainfall to refill the pond following the draining. You can hear the full interview with John Schwab on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.