(Des Moines) -- September is College Savings Month, and this year College Savings Iowa is celebrating with a giveaway.
State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald and College Savings Iowa are hosting a giveaway where one winner will receive a $1,000 College Savings Iowa contribution and an iPad. Fitzgerald says September was designated as College Savings Month as students all across the country begin returning to school as well as college. He adds Iowa started the giveaway this year to bring more awareness to saving options.
"So to get families to just visit our website, we started a College Savings Iowa drawing at the Iowa529contest.com, you don't have to buy anything, you don't have start an account, but if you see it you can sign up for this drawing," Fitzgerald said. "We're giving away $1,000 and an iPad to the lucky winner. They'll see how easy and simple it is to start one of these accounts, you can start one for as little as $25."
Fitzgerald says parents or grandparents can start an account for a child or grandchild, and he added over a third of the current accounts set up are through grandparents.
As college prices and student loan interest rates "explode," Fitzgerald says Iowa started the program to give families a safe, and easy way to save ahead.
"We started this plan, College Savings Iowa, to help families save ahead of time to cut back on this debt," Fitzgerald said. "Families can put up to $3,474 into an account for each child, most of us can't do that, but whatever you can put in, it will grow tax free from the state, the federal government, and as a matter of fact, the amount of money you put in at the state level you can deduct from your Iowa income tax."
Fitzgerald adds there are a number of options for the investment of the money including stocks and bonds.
Currently, when with drawling the money for expenses, Fitzgerald says the majority of education expenses qualify for use.
"You can go to a religious school, you can go to practically any type of accredited school you want, a trade school you name it," Fitzgerald said. "You can spend it on tuition, you can spend it on board, and room, and books, and supplies, and computers, the things you need to go to college. You can't spend it on buying clothes or buying a car to drive to college, but pretty much all college expenses, you can use it for."
Fitzgerald says there are multiple reasons why it has become so important for families to save what they can for future education expenses.
"If a child knows the family has a college savings account for them, they're six times more likely to go to college or go to a trade school, (or) seek a profession," Fitzgerald said. "The studies show you're going to make so much more if you have some sort of training, you just have to have it in this day and age. But also, the studies show it's so important because the costs are just so expensive."
Currently, Fitzgerald says 276,000 accounts have been set up totaling nearly $6 billion. However, and more importantly to Fitzgerald, over $3.5 billion have been taken out and sent to kids to use for college.
The deadline for entering the giveaway is Thursday, and those interested can visit iowa529contest.com to register. More information on the College Savings Iowa program can be found by visiting CollegeSavingsIowa.com, or by calling 888-672-9116.