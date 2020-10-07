COVID-19

(Clarinda) -- Page County Public Health officials indicate children make up half of the county's latest coronavirus cases.

Officials reported 10 new cases Wednesday afternoon, five of which are children age 0-to-17. Two others are adults 18-to-40 years old, while another two are middle-aged adults 41-to-60 years old. One other case is an older adult 61-to-80 years old.

With the latest cases, Page County's total number since March climbs to 267--228 of which have recovered. The number of Clarinda Correctional Facility cases remains at 33. Page County's positivity rate dropped Wednesday to 20.4%.

