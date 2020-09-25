(Clarinda) -- Another round of coronavirus cases is reported in Page County.
Page County Public Health Friday morning reported five new cases of COVID-19. The latest cases include two adults age 18-to-40, one middle-aged adult 41-to-60 years old, and two older adults age 61-to-80. Page County now totals 157 cases--149 of which have recovered. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says the virus is now being spread within families.
"We're seeing a lot of family settings--which we know is going to happen," said Erdman. "You're closer to somebody within your home. So, we are seeing a lot of families where if one person contracts the virus, a lot of times, everybody else within that household gets it, as well."
Like other health officials, Erdman reminds residents to continue wearing face coverings and practice social distancing when out in the public.
"I would say that the two most important ways to mitigate this virus," she said, "is to keep that distance, wear your mask, and make sure to wear them properly. So, you want to wear those where they're covering your nose, and your mouth. We are seeing a lot of times, out in the public settings, that a lot of people don't like having them over their noses. But, you can contract the virus by getting droplets within your nasal passages. So, you really need to make sure you wear it over your nose, and over your mouth."
A total of 2,611 residents have been tested for COVID-19 in Page County. The county's 14-day positivity rate is at 6.7% Statistics on other southwest Iowa counties in KMAland are available from the daily COVID-19 tracker page under local news at kmaland.com.