(Clarinda) -- Framed by American flags and the memorial on the courthouse lawn listing Page County veterans’ names from past wars, Tom Edwards explained the importance of the flag and how it’s treated for all fallen soldiers’ families.
Edwards, a 34-year veteran of the National Guard and Page County resident, was the guest speaker for Clarinda’s Veterans Day program held Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Included in military rites at veterans’ funerals, Edwards spoke on the meaning behind each of the 13 folds an American flag has before it is presented to surviving family members.
“I’ve learned quite a lot,” he said about the somber ceremonial procedure. “The 13 folds have great significance.”
Edwards listed the meaning behind each fold while Clarinda American Legion Sergy Post 98 folded a flag.
1. A symbol for life.
2. A belief in eternal life.
3. In honor of a veteran who gave a portion of their life and sacrifice for the defense of the country and to attain peace.
4. Our weaker nature; as American citizens trusting in God during times of peace and war.
5. A tribute to America based on a Stephen Decatur quote. “Our country, in dealing with other countries, may she always be right, but it is still our country, right or wrong,” He was a leader in the Navy in the early 1800s.
6. Where our heart lies and the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag and the republic.
7. Tribute to the armed forces.
8. A tribute to the one who entered into the valley of the shadow of death that we might see the light of day and to honor our mothers.
9. Womanhood for it is through their faith, love, loyalty and devotion that the character of men and women who have made this country great.
10. Tribute to the father for he has given his sons and daughters for the country.
11. In the eyes of Hebrew citizens, it represents the lower portion of the seal of King David and King Solomon from the Bible and glorifies the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.
12. In the eyes of the Christian citizen represents and emblem of eternity and glorifies in their eyes, God the father, son and holy ghost.
13. The last fold has the stars from the flag visible reminding those of the national motto, “In God we Trust.”
The shape of the flag after the folds symbolizes the hats worn by soldiers under the command of George Washington and John Paul Jones.
Edwards’ service began in 1972, during the Vietnam War and two years after high school graduation. He was drafted. His father encouraged him to get a college education as he only had an eighth-grade education.
His 20 plus years service included regular drills, summer camps, possible labor strikes, floods and the Braddyville tornado in 1979.
“We were glad to serve or community,” he said. “But you still miss birthdays, weddings and anniversaries. It’s all about service. That is what is important to us.”
His time included serving in 2003 in Kuwait during conflicts with Iraq and the Middle East. He and his unit provided safe and clear routes for supply trucks. “It was a lot of work, but the days ran together. We just wanted to do our job for our country and the people we serve.”
The time included visits from celebrities, elected officials and Miss America, which he has a picture.
“I never felt our unit was in any grave danger,” he said about his deployment. “That was a great opportunity. I’d do it again in a heartbeat. I wouldn’t hesitate.” He referred to the late Kenny Rogers’ country song, “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town.” The second verse reads, ‘It wasn't me that started that crazy Asian war. But I was proud to go and do my patriotic chore.’ That’s the way we felt,” he said.
But what made Edwards feel his time was appreciated was how others treated servicemen and women, which is the purpose of the Veterans Day holiday that goes back to World War 1.
When his time was done in 2004, his unit flew home and initially landed in the overnight hours at Bangor, Maine.
Welcoming him and the others home were veterans including those who served during World War II.
“They got of our their beds at 3 at clock in the morning to come down and shake our hands,” he said. “I was proud to serve them.”
Clarinda Lutheran School student Riley Nothwehr sang the national anthem.