(KMAland) -- A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Otoe and Cass County in Nebraska.
At 1025 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is
1.5 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Lincoln, Bellevue, Papillion, Seward, Plattsmouth, Waverly,
Ashland, Milford, Syracuse, Springfield, Louisville, Weeping Water, Bennet, Elmwood, Greenwood, Palmyra, Murray, Cedar Creek, Unadilla and Avoca.