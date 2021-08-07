(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the southwestern portion of Pottawattamie County until 3 a.m. Sunday.
At 905 PM CDT, Doppler radar and USGS rain gages indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...Omaha, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Ralston,
Wahoo, Gretna, David City, Valley, Yutan, Waterloo, Valparaiso, Mead, Bellwood, Rising City, Brainard, Weston, Prague and Elkhorn.