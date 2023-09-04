(Essex) -- This year's Essex Labor Day Parade transported spectators to the Land of Oz.
"There's No Place Like Essex" was the theme of this year's celebration, climaxed by the traditional parade spanning a one-mile course across the community. In addition to the usual assortment of floats, tractors and bands--oh, my--some VIPs dotted the parade, including this year's grand marshals, Dennis and Teresa Perry. Residents since 1978, Dennis coached Essex youth and high school sports, and played slow-pitch softball. Teresa established her own business, Teresa Hair Design, and orchestrated several communitywide treasure hunts, sharing historical information about the community. Teresa Perry tells KMA News they've always felt at home in Essex.
"We were both from smaller towns," said Teresa. "We lived in Shenandoah before we moved here. We were looking for a house, and somebody suggested Essex. We came here and we liked it right from the beginning, and have stayed."
The Perrys joined family members on the Essex Community Club float. Dennis says they always enjoyed the parade as spectators.
"Oh, I liked the parades, and all the people that come," said Dennis. "There's tons of people from other towns that come to this parade. And, it's big--it's about an hour long. They go right by our house. For years, we sat right in our yard, and waved and had a good time."
Also having a good time in the parade was Miss Essex for 2023, Kirsten Kalkas, and Little Miss Essex, 5-year-old Jorja Dumler. A junior at Essex High School, Kalkas was encouraged by an instructor to enter the contest. Second runner up last year, Kalkas says winning it this year came as a surprise.
"I was shocked, because there were more contestants that there were last year," said Kalkas. "So, I really didn't think there was much of a chance than last year."
Kalkas says the parade and entire Labor Day celebration has deep meaning for Essex, and for her, personally.
"If you can tell, there's a lot of people here in Essex today," she said. "I think participating--even not being Miss Essex--is super-important to me."
This year's parade had its unscheduled moments. Some emergency vehicles originally participating answered a medical call along the parade route. Prior to the parade, city officials barred Shenandoah Pride--an organziation supporting LGBTQ+ individuals--from parade participation, citing the safety of the public and parade participants among the reasons. Officials with the American Civil Liberties Union indicated possible litigation against the city for excluding Shenandoah Pride from the parade.