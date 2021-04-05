(Percival) -- Fremont County officials are still addressing damage inflicted on infrastructure from the Missouri River flooding of 2019.
Repairs are expected to begin this month on a stretch of County Road J-34--otherwise known as the Baseline Road--south of Percival. Assistant Fremont County Engineer Robert Kromminga tells KMA News the project is expected to begin next Monday.
"It's a full HMA pavement (repair), with a full-depth reclamation," said Kromminga. "It's just shy of four miles. We're putting in a whole new HMA road course down, and a little bit of seal coat on the end of well. And then, ditches and pipes that need to be replaced, as well, will be done at the same time."
Once repaired, Kromminga says the road's condition will be a thousand times better for motorists.
"The floods that we had back in 2019 really did a heavy number on this road," he said. "It was pretty beat up. It lost chunks of asphalt. A lot of shoulder was just utterly lost. Seal coat was decimated there. That's why we have the need for the repair."
Kromminga says traffic on J-34 will be disrupted for the project's duration.
"They have 40 working days," he said, "So, it's five days a week. It should be eight weeks to do all the work. The roadway will be closed to through traffic, although those who live on the road, or need to get to a field, the contractor will work with them to get them to where they need to be. Mail services will also be (disrupted). They'll put up some temporary mail boxes, and then the contractor will work with the local individuals to get those squared away, as well."
Renovation work is also targeted for other county roads damaged by floodwaters two years ago.
"We have four other projects that currently have been let already," he said. "The contractors are just in the beginning stages, starting to get meetings together to figure out when they're going to come in and get those. Then, we've got two more roads yet to finish design on, and to get let, and also another bridge that was completely wiped out that we're still in the design process for."
Henningson Construction is the general contractor of the J-34 project, at a total cost of more than $2.2 million.