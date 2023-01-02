(Glenwood) -- As the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session approaches, one KMAland lawmaker hopes for continued flood mitigation to take a front-row seat.
That's according to State Representative David Sieck, who earned himself re-election in November to the House's new 16th District -- including all of Fremont and Mills Counties and the central and eastern portions of Pottawattamie County. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Sieck says he is looking forward to working with his new constituents.
"After redistricting, I did lose some really good friends and people I worked with for eight years in Montgomery County, but I gained a good chunk of eastern Pottawattamie County," said Sieck. "So, I'm excited to work with a lot of people I know up there and meet some new ones."
Given Sieck's western Iowa district, one of his top priorities continues to be recovery and prevention efforts following the Missouri River flooding in 2011 and 2019. Recently, the Legislature set aside $400,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to conduct a governance and funding study of the state's levees. Sieck says the study has been completed and expects it to be presented to the Legislature in the coming months.
"We found that there's weaknesses in some of these levee districts that they can't afford or don't have the money to do these levee safety studies that the federal government puts on them," Sieck explained. "And then it highlighted some other areas like private levees and county levees -- there's a mirage of different kinds of levees."
He says the hope of the study is to streamline the state's efforts in flood mitigation needs.
"What do we need to do to know what's going on with our levees and drainage systems, and how do we move forward -- is there like a form that you fill out every year and turn into the state," said Sieck. "So we have some idea of what needs to be fixed in the state so we can start addressing them. So, that's one of the things that I'm working on."
Sieck adds he expects significant discussion on property tax relief and potential tort reform during the upcoming session.
Additionally, continued discussions on a school voucher policy that failed to pass during the 2022 session are expected on the docket for the next few months. The bill would have allowed for state funds to be set aside to assist low to moderate-income families to attend private schools. However, Sieck says there are still several issues to work through before fully supports the measure.
"I had some problems with it and I'm committed to my public schools because of what I said when I first ran which was that I'd always support my public schools," he said. "That's the only thing I have in my district, and even in my new district, I don't have any private schools -- I have some that are outside of the district and a ways away. So, we'll see how it plays out but I'm a strong supporter of my public schools."
The 2023 Legislative Session begins on January 9th. You can hear the full interview with Sieck below: