(Craig) -- Residents are coming together for a day of activities as Craig continues its recovery from the floods of 2019.
The Holt County community was among the hardest-hit during the Missouri River flooding, which first struck the community in March. Craig Reunites II is an upcoming fundraiser day in the community on July 10th to help cover the cost of flood protection for the community. Colette Rogers is a member of the Craig Levee Committee -- which is sponsoring the event. She says the day includes a parade at 10 a.m., a car, bike and tractor show, a Western shootout reenactment and a vendor fair.
"The funds that we are trying to raise will help the city of Craig to prevent from future flooding," said Rogers. "We would like to look at possibly a permanent on the west and south side of the city of Craig. We're looking at floodgates and flood barriers."
Rogers says the committee was created to help raise money for flood protection. Because of the date of flooding in Craig, Rogers says the community received little support from the federal government.
"We're working with engineering and surveying companies, which costs a lot of money," said Rogers. "It's just something we're doing to help the city, which was denied FEMA or SEMA benefits, because of the flood date. It flooded in March 2019, and the flood date proclaimed by our politicians was April 29th, so no funds were granted to the city of Craig."
Rogers says recovery efforts continue more than two years after the Missouri River busted through its banks.
"Everybody is working together to make this happen and to support Craig," said Rogers. "We have residents that have cleaned up, rebuilt and come back. Our school is growing and our businesses are growing. We want to try to keep the city of Craig going and maintaining it."
For more information on the event, contact Craig City Hall at (660) 683-5412.