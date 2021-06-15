(Washington) -- Disaster victims would not have to pay back relief assistance mistakenly paid to them under a bill passing the U.S. House Tuesday.
House Resolution 539, otherwise known as the Preventing Disaster Revictimization Act, requires FEMA to waive the debt of individuals whom the agency mistakenly awards assistance to, as long as no fraud has been committed. Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves was the bill's sponsor. The Tarkio Republican introduced the bill after FEMA clawed back individual assistance funds from a Holt County flood victim in 2019. The individual was awarded $12,000 in FEMA assistance, only to be told later he didn't qualify, and would have to pay it back.
"When victims apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency," said Graves, "and receive it from the agency, those individuals likely need to move quickly to use that assistance for eligible expenses, and speed up recovery to begin rebuilding their lives, for obvious reasons."
Graves says adding insult to injury, FEMA's appeal process is confusing and insufficient. He says many disaster victims are faced with debt collectors and the full force of the federal government in repaying these funds. The congressman says that's unacceptable.
"People acting in good faith to rebuild should not be revictimized after they have properly relied on FEMA's determination that they were qualified for the assistance that they did receive."
In addition, the bill requires FEMA to report to Congress on the number of mistakes the agency makes in individual assistance award determinations, and take steps to minimize such risks in the future. A companion piece is pending in the U.S. Senate.