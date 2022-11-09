(Norfolk) -- Republican incumbent Mike Flood has secured his first full term in the United States House of Representatives.
According to unofficial results, Flood, a Norfolk native and former Speaker of the House for the Nebraska Legislature, defeated Democratic challenger Patty Pansing Brooks in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District race, collecting 58.4% of the vote Tuesday night compared to Brooks' 41.5%. This was the second time Flood came out on top of Brooks, also winning a special election earlier this year to determine the replacement for Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned in June. Flood spoke to and thanked his supporters in an acceptance speech from his hometown of Norfolk.
"Thank you to all of you, I'm born and raised here in Norfolk and this is where I got everything started -- I've been doing neighborhood elections since 1983," said Flood. "I would not want to be anywhere else but in Norfolk tonight -- this is very special for me. To all of you from northeast Nebraska and those of you who traveled, thank you very much for being here."
Flood shared his enthusiasm to keep all three seats in Nebraska Republican and a likely chance of the GOP taking a majority of the U.S. House.
"We set out in January to keep this seat Republican -- that's what I said on January 16th when I announced my candidacy," Flood emphasized. "I announced that we needed a change of leadership in Washington and I'm excited to say that we're about about to fire Nancy Pelosi, how about that."
However, Flood did take time to congratulate Brooks on a spirited campaign.
"I want to congratulate her on a very spirited election and a very spirited campaign -- I have great respect for anyone who puts themselves out there and runs for an office because it does take courage and it does take sacrifice to be in this arena," he said. "While we may disagree on the issues, we do share love for each of our own families and a passion for what we believe."
Republicans also kept their two other Nebraska congressional seats after incumbent Don Bacon eventually pulled away from Democratic challenger Tony Vargas in the 2nd Congressional District with 52.2% of the vote, while Republican Adrian Smith received over 78% of the vote in the 3rd Congressional District.