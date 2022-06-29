(Norfolk) -- Nebraska State Senator Mike Flood secured a special election Tuesday night to replace former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, who was sentenced to probation earlier the same day for a conviction on charges that he lied to federal agents.
Flood, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, narrowly defeated Democratic State Senator Patty Pansing Brooks in the state's 1st Congressional District, earning 53.2% of the vote compared to Brooks' 46.8%. The district covers portions of southeast Nebraska, including Otoe, Cass, Lancaster, Saunders, and Seward Counties, and extends north to Thurston County. Flood spoke to supporters in his hometown of Norfolk after securing the Republican-leaning district.
"Across the 1st Congressional District, Nebraskans made their voices heard load and clear," said Flood. "Tonight, they sent an unmistakable message to Washington, D.C., that America is on the wrong track and it's time for a change in leadership."
Flood says he is thankful and honored to represent southeast Nebraskans.
"We look out for our neighbors, we care for one another, we create, build, hire, and take risks, we put in the work every day to forge better lives for our kids, to improve our communities, and to leave something behind that's better than we found," said Flood. "Norfolk, Stanton, La Vista, Columbus, Papillion, Lincoln -- our state capitol -- this is the heart of America."
Flood will serve the rest of what would have been Fortenberry's ninth term before a rematch with Pansing Brooks in the general election in November.
"So let's celebrate a victory tonight, tomorrow we begin the work of the 1st Congressional District and get back to keeping this seat red in November, take back the house, and get America back on track," said Flood. "May God bless you all, your families, the state of Nebraska, and the United States of America."
Flood served from 2005-2013 in the state's 19th Legislative District before running unopposed for the same seat in 2020.