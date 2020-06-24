(Glenwood) -- Economic development has a new face in Mills County.
Marco Floreani was introduced as the county's new economic development director during this week's Mills County Board of Supervisors' meeting. Floreani succeeds Rick Allely, who recently resigned. Floreani has spent a decade in economic development. He most recently worked with the Greater Omaha Economic Partnership.
"I just have a strong passion for it," said Floreani, "both working on trying to land big projects. But also, I really enjoy the business retention side, just getting to know all the local businesses that are in the area, and seeing what could do collectively to push everyone forward."
Floreani says Mills County lends itself to particular projects.
"Agriculture, ag tech, life sciences--all those are going to be a huge part of some of the focus here of what we're looking at with projects we'll bring in," he said, "especially with some of the sites available."
Floreani says work previously done by the county's leaders set the table for future growth.
"You're going to make this job so much easier for me," said Floreani, "with all the efforts you've put in put Mills County in a position to win some projects. This is where you want to be--you want to be periphery of an area with a large employment base, being on the outside. That's where these projects want to go right now, so there's going to be a lot of opportunity."
Floreani adds he enters his new job under "extraordinary" circumstances, with the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Mills County is also still in recovery mode from the Missouri River floods of 2019.