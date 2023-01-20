(Mound City) -- A Florida man was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Holt County Thursday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred three miles north of Mound City on southbound Interstate 29 shortly after noon. Authorities say a southbound 2020 Volvo truck, driven by 39-year-old Fernando Suarez of Cocoa, Florida, traveled off the west shoulder of I-29 and into a ditch. The Patrol says the vehicle then struck an embankment before coming to rest off the south side of the road on its wheels.
Suarez was taken by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for moderate injuries. The Holt County Sheriff's Office, Mound City Fire, and Atchison-Holt Ambulance assisted the Patrol at the scene.