Accident

(Minden) – A Florida truck driver was killed in a Pottawattamie County wreck Friday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says authorities responded to the wreck around 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound near Minden. The Patrol says a semi driven by 42-year-old Alain Hernandez Rodriguez of West Palm Beach entered the median and rolled on its side.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the truck – 23-year-old Jose Armando Valdez of Miami, Florida – was taken by ambulance to CHI Mercy in Council Bluffs with unknown injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

