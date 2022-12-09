(Minden) – A Florida truck driver was killed in a Pottawattamie County wreck Friday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol says authorities responded to the wreck around 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound near Minden. The Patrol says a semi driven by 42-year-old Alain Hernandez Rodriguez of West Palm Beach entered the median and rolled on its side.
Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the truck – 23-year-old Jose Armando Valdez of Miami, Florida – was taken by ambulance to CHI Mercy in Council Bluffs with unknown injuries. The crash remains under investigation.