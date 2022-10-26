(Stanton) -- Installations are underway for multiple rural fiber projects in KMAland.
That's according to Farmers Mutual Telephone Company Chief Experience Officer Doug Pals, who reported the progress for the rural Red Oak, rural Bedford and Gravity, and the rural Clarinda projects. All three projects, totaling over $10 million, are funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Reconnect program. Pals says installations have already begun for the nearly 800 customers signed up for the project.
"So we're getting started with three different project installations and we wanted customers to know about that and what is coming," said Pals. "We've emailed those that have signed up and that's a good place to start since they'll already have information and they've given us some and we're going to start scheduling those as we can."
He adds the installations along the over 400 miles of fiber will continue throughout the fall, winter, and into the spring of 2023.
Pals says the installations should be able to move rather quickly. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic did have an impact on the planning for the three projects.
"Our intent prior to now when we started these projects was going to be what we call 'follow the drop plow' so as construction got done we were going to do those installations," Pals explained. "Because of the way the pandemic impacted all kinds of things -- equipment availability, contractors, -- we couldn't do that the way we intended. So, rather then doing these projects in sequence, we ended up doing all three of them at the same time, which had all sorts of challenges that came with it."
Once the three projects are complete, Pals says FMTC is already planning on the next possible projects.
"Looking where we've already built fiber and start to add on to those areas to bring fiber to additional customers, and there's new funding opportunities that are available out there, so we keep monitoring those and working with our partner communities to help bring fiber to more customers," said Pals. "Because we think everyone deserves fiber, and we think FMTC does a great job of doing that. We'd love them to have our fiber product, but if not ours, hopefully someone else's."
FMTC was recently denied Reconnect funds in the latest round on a $39 million project that would have installed "fiber-to-the-home" within the city limits of Red Oak, Clarinda, Bedford, and Gravity. Those who signed up for the rural fiber projects are asked to fill out an online form on FMTC's website before installation.