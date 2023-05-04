(Stanton) – A Stanton-based company has been awarded a Keep Iowa Beautiful award for its work in improving Iowans’ lives.
The Keep Iowa Beautiful Board of Directors Thursday announced its award-winners for 2023, which included Farmers Mutual Telephone Company receiving the organization’s corporation award. The board says FMTC was chosen for empowering rural communities and resource providers towards collaboration and positive change.
"The Keep Iowa Beautiful award program recognizes exceptional people and organizations that have gone above and beyond to create stronger Iowa communities," said Andy Frantz, Executive Director of Keep Iowa Beautiful. "Creating a stronger sense of pride in community improves the economic vitality and cultural climate where we live, work and raise a family."
Keep Iowa Beautiful was established in 2000 by former Governor Robert D. Ray and retired Chairman of Casey’s General Store Donald F. Lamberti working to improve vitality and the cultural health of the state. Other award-winners this year include the Iowa Rural Development Council, the city of Manning, the city of Pocahontas and Scott Smith.