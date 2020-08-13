Updated Story August 13, 2020 8:27 p.m.
(KMAland) -- Officials with FMTC say a previous outage with its phone service has been restored.
Original Story August 13, 2020 11:54 a.m.
(KMAland) -- FMTC is reporting a network outage affecting telephone customers Thursday.
Officials with FMTC says the outage began Thursday morning and briefly included internet service as well. Technicians with the company are currently working and troubleshooting equipment on the company's fiber optic network. FMTC says if you experience an outage with their service other than the current interruption is urged to call (712) 829-2111.