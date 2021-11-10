(Stanton) -- One KMAland business is making sure veterans know they are appreciated this Veteran's Day.
Farmers Mutual Telephone Company is celebrating Veteran's Day by providing a free meal throughout the day to area veterans. This Thursday, FMTC CEO Kevin Cabbage tells KMA News several local restaurants are participating this year to offer free coffee, breakfast, lunch, or even dinner. Cabbage says veterans can stop by any of the following locations.
"In New Market is Farmers Mutual Town and Country, in Villisca is TJ's Café, and in Stanton we have three locations, the Cast Iron Café, the new Fika Coffee Hus, and the recently opened Gibbs Chophouse," Cabbage said.
Cabbage says the Gibbs Chophouse will open specifically for this occasion Thursday afternoon.
While the event has grown to incorporate many area businesses, Cabbage says this hasn't always been the case over the years.
"It started with the support of the Stanton High School and the Veteran's Day program, they actually provide a breakfast prior to that program, so we've been working with the Stanton schools to help with financial support of that breakfast," Cabbage said. "So it just evolved into more locations because not everybody is attending the Stanton program, and we wanted to get this out into the communities that we serve."
Cabbage says this is just one of the ways those who haven't served get a chance to show their appreciation for those who have.
"We have the luxury of many blessings and freedoms in this country, and that has come at a cost," Cabbage said. "So on this Veteran's Day, for those of us who have not served, this is just a small token of our appreciation that we can at least recognize those veterans, say thank you, and provide them with a free meal in appreciation of all that they've done for us and their service to our country."
Cabbage says veterans wishing to utilize the free meal can inform the participating businesses they are a veteran, and FMTC will pick up the tab.