(Stanton) -- Farmers Mutual Telephone Company officials are alerting customers of some possible service disruptions.
FMTC officials testing of new equipment for voice services takes place after midnight tonight (Thursday). If all goes as planned, company officials say voice services could be down for five to 30 minutes. After our testing is complete, the company converts to its current equipment/configuration. Anyone still experiencing issues after the testing is finished should contact FMTC.
If the testing goes well, FMTC plans on permanently converting over the new equipment after midnight this Sunday night into Monday morning. Plans call for the company to conduct a variety of tests after the change to make sure all is working as it should. However, company officials say unforeseen issues are still possible on a case-by-case basis, and customers should contact the company if they're experiencing problems.
FMTC's number is 712-829-2111 or 800-469-2111.