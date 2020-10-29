(Stanton) -- Efforts to improve broadband internet services to Page and Taylor counties are getting a boost.
Farmer's Mutual Telephone Company received a USDA ReConnect 50/50 grant/loan award totaling $4.8 million. Funding from the award will allow FMTC to expand fiber optic services to rural customers west of Clarinda, west of Bedford and west and north of Gravity. The project covers 954 residents, 115 farms, and at least eight businesses with more than 167 miles of buried fiber. FMTC CEO Kevin Cabbage tells KMA News it's the company's second award from the program within a year.
"If you remember last December, we received one for the rural Red Oak area," said Cabbage. "So, in round two, we went after the same program, with the total of $550 million. We applied for an area in the rural Clarinda area, and the rural Bedford and Gravity area. Again, it's only those areas that were eligible for the program, because they have not been deemed as being served with adequate internet service."
Back in December, FMTC received $6.4 million in the first round of the ReConnect awards for work in rural Montgomery County. Company officials received word of the second award during a recent on-line presentation.
"It's still a fulfillment of the FMTC vision that we want to do our part, and bring high speed internet to as many rural people in southwest Iowa as possible," he said. "This program has helped us accomplish that goal as far as making it affordable by accessing these funds to help offset the high costs of bringing and building this network to southwest Iowa."
Cabbage says improving high speed internet services is critical, as more people are working or learning at home due to COVID-19.
"Even prior to the pandemic," he said, "we were seeing, obviously, an increased need for quality internet service, and high speed internet service, to have the adequate bandwidth to do what people are wanting to do on the internet, whether it be working from home, or whatever they may be using their internet connection for. We've been seeing this coming--the demand for bandwidth."
Cabbage hopes construction in rural Page and Taylor county will begin in 2021 or '22. The program allows companies five years to complete the project.