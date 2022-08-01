(Stanton) -- A small southwestern Iowa community has acquired a peek into the possible future of housing development.
Farmers Mutual Telephone Company in Stanton recently obtained a large, new industrial 3D Printer, which operators recently showcased to area mayors, city officials, and economic development representatives late last week. FMTC CEO Kevin Cabbage tells KMA News the printer found its way to Stanton after his company assisted in creating a start-up company, Alquist 3D. He adds the company has already printed two homes using a concrete mixture in Virginia. Cabbage says one of the long-term goals is to bring that capability of printing houses to Iowa.
"We don't have a definite timeline in mind because we want to prove this out here if Iowa and get all the techniques and procedures in place before we commit to printing a home," said Cabbage. "But that is definitely on our radar screen to do as soon as we are ready."
As a minority owner of the printing company, Cabbage says they had the opportunity to bring the printer to Iowa in hopes of seeing how the construction material operates in the environment. Thus, he adds that FMTC has hired an individual to manage the printer.
"How it operates but more importantly working with the actual concrete mixture itself, because it is a different type on concrete mixture," said Cabbage. "But yet it is still concrete and everything concrete does in our environment."
Additionally, Cabbage says FMTC hopes to utilize the printer to provide cost efficiencies in their own materials for fiber-to-the-home projects.
"One of the main items in buried vaults that we use to run our fiber optics materials through," said Cabbage. "So we're prototyping with the manufacturing of our own materials for ourselves just to help give us better control over the price and availability of those products as we continue to move forward with our construction of fiber optics in southwest Iowa."
While concrete homes are nothing new, Cabbage adds the new printer method provides the opportunity to address a desire and need from several surrounding needs with a potentially more cost-effective process.
"The printer really opens up the creativity to utilize it if for as much as the construction process as possible," said Cabbage. "The intent hopefully is that we can find a way to keep the initial costs of homes down so we can continue to see new homes built."
Other 3D printing efforts designed to boost housing include Iowa State University's 3D Affordable Innovative Technologies Housing Project, which is intended to construct a 40-unit development in Hamburg to assist in recovering from the 2019 flooding.