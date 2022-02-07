(Red Oak) -- Farmers Mutual Telephone Company officials say fiber internet could soon make its way into the city of Red Oak.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak City Council heard a presentation from FMTC CEO Kevin Cabbage on the USDA Rural Development's Broadband Reconnect program and a proposed $37-million broadband project. Cabbage says the USDA has announced the third round of funding for $250 million through the reconnect program, and this time around, there will be a scoring criterion. He added changes to download and upload speed requirements for this round made the city of Red Oak eligible for the program.
"What I have highlighted is the rurality, the affordability, net neutrality, and whole-sale services, we feel that we will score very, very well in those categories," Cabbage said. "Although the criteria now is 100 meg down and 20 meg up, that did make the city of Red Oak eligible for funding from this particular program, but they still will give you bonus points if you're in an area that is receiving 25/3 or worse."
In total, Cabbage says the proposed project would include the city of Red Oak, the city of Clarinda, and the remaining unserved rural areas surrounding it, the city of Bedford, and the city of Gravity, with no anticipated cost to the towns involved.
Cabbage says the project would cover nearly 3,000 homes and involve over 50 miles of fiber buried in the ground in Red Oak alone.
"The total of possible sub-count is 2,894 houses and businesses that we can connect up to, just a little over 54 miles of fiber is what we'll be putting in the ground, and the cost is $14.7 million," Cabbage said.
Between the four communities, Cabbage says FMTC will be asking for nearly $37 million, good for almost 15% of the available pool of money through the 50/50 grant and loan program.
While Cabbage says asking for a large percentage is a risk, he adds this type of money doesn't come around very often, and FMTC does have a good standing with the USDA.
"We feel that we have a good track record, having received two previous awards from reconnect, we know the program well," Cabbage said. "We work with the USDA folks well, and we have a very good reputation of getting our projects done, and getting them done ahead of time."
The only way the city would need to assist in the funding is if the project should go over the awarded amount, which Cabbage says is a possibility given the timeline of the Reconnect program.
"Because the costs of materials is escalating so rapidly, the risk here is by the time we submit our application, get awarded, and actually put it out for bids, these costs could increase 5 to 10%," Cabbage said. "We have data to show that that has happened in the last two years, and probably even more than that."
Cabbage says he is hesitant to include the 5-10% increase in the application due to the already large sum of money being asked for and the risk of losing grant money if they overstate the project's cost. Additionally, he says the funds would not be available to use until 2023.
The board took no formal action on the matter Monday, and the application for the Reconnect program is due on February 22nd.
In other business, the board approved the appointments of Terry Anderson and Terry Koppa to the Airport Commission, appointed Bryan Knaus and re-appointed David Hammer to the Planning and Zoning Board, appointed Ellen Griffen to the Historical Commission, and approved Shirley Billings as the Historical Commission's representative on the Downtown Urban Renewal Board.