(Clarinda-Shenandoah) -- Fog seal work is planned for a pair of Page County roads later this week.
Page County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News two stretches of road near Shenandoah and Clarinda will have an asphalt rejuvenating agent sprayed at varying rates based on the pavement age between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday. The streets include a four-mile stretch of 190th Street or J32 between Shenandoah and East Avenue or M41 and near the southeast corner of Clarinda on T Avenue between Highway 2 and 220th Street. King says similar work has been done on J32 before, but the hope is to preserve the road's condition.
"We have fog sealed that stretch a couple years ago in 2019 and we're going to put another layer of fog seal on that at a reduced rate to keep that pavement in good shape," said King.
However, he says T Avenue has yet to receive its first seal coat. King says both roads will be closed for the seal work with crews beginning on J32 around 7:30 a.m. and then moving to T Avenue in the late morning -- weather permitting. But, King says residents will be able to cross the roads.
"We have a blotter sand that we place at the intersection so the pavement can be crossed," said King. "But it will take several hours for it to dry based on the weather conditions. You know if it's hot and humid it'll take longer to dry than if it's less humid and breezy."
King encourages residents along the route to plan their travel with the one-day delay in mind. Additionally, he says there will be anywhere from a three-to-four week delay depending on the weather for re-painting center line markings.
"If you paint to soon, the traffic just flakes it right off," said King. "So before we get traffic on the surface, it serves to help the paint stick -- so we wait a few weeks."
King urges caution for motorists traveling during the three-to-five week period as the coat will create a very dark surface during the night and any rainfall. He adds that residents along the proposed routes will be notified by flyer this evening. Any questions or concerns about the project can be directed to the Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510.