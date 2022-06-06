(Clarinda) -- More fog seal work is planned for another Page County secondary road Tuesday.
Page County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News crews will be applying the seal on a stretch of L Avenue from Highway 2 south into the city of Yorktown until the pavement ends. King says work hours are planned from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the road will be closed to traffic during the timeframe. Residents along the stretch of road are asked to plan their travel with the one-day delay in mind.
Additionally, King says there will be a three-to-four week delay in re-painting center line markings. For more information or questions about the project, contact the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510.