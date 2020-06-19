(KMAland) -- As many of us fire up the grill early and often this summer, a local dietitian urges us to follow the proper safety precautions this summer.
Emily Furst -- a registered dietician at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital-- says the process to proper food safety begins at the grocery store.
"It's very important we take care of the food before we take it to the grill," Furst said. "When you go to the grocery store, make sure you get all your meat in one bag and other groceries in another bag so they are not cross-contaminating."
If you transfer meat products to a cooler, Furst says to make sure they stay below 40 degrees.
"I know it's hard sometimes when you are taking a whole bunch of things to a cookout or picnic," Furst said. "Just making sure that you're packed, ready to go and keeping everything safe."
Furst says constantly washing your hands, as well as cleaning utensils such as tongs, spatulas and grills is also a good safety measure. Use of a separate meat thermometer is also recommended, even if the grill you are using already has one.
"As time goes on with a grill, it's not as safe and might not be as accurate. Especially if water gets in there," Furst said.
It is recommended that whole cuts of beef, pork and lamb are cooked to an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees as well as fish. Hamburgers and other ground beef products should be cooked to at least 160 degrees while all poultry and pre-cooked meats such as hot dogs should reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
If there are leftovers, Furst urges we store and put away the food in a timely manner to prevent cross-contamination or food poisoning.
Furst made her comments on Friday's KMA Morning Show. The complete interview with Furst can be found below.