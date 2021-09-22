(Nebraska City) -- Weekend number two of Nebraska City's AppleJack Festival focuses on food.
Visitors coming to the community this weekend can enjoy a wide assortment of goodies as part of the second annual Nebraska City Food Truck Street Fair. Tammi Partsch is marketing director with Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" this week, Partsch says trucks will line the streets of downtown Nebraska City Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"Different food trucks and food vendors," said Partsch, "not only downtown but throughout the community, and out at Arbor Day Farm."
AppleJack's food theme carries into Sunday, when the Taste of AppleJack's "All Things Apple" Contest takes place at the Historic Barns at Arbor Day Farms from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Partsch says all sorts of apple-related concoctions are welcome in the contest.
"We are still looking for entrants for that," she said. "So, if you want to make 300 sample sizes of your favorite apple-theme recipe, we would welcome you to enter something. If you just want to be a taste tester, you can do that, too."
This weekend's activities follows the festival's first round last weekend. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says crowds lining the streets for last Saturday's AppleJack Parade made it feel more like the usual fall celebration.
"We had lots of folks in town," said Bequette. "Lots of traffic. The parade seemed to be a big hit. I walked the parade. I tell you, I think we had more kids on that than I've seen pretty much in any other parade. It was just great to see that many folks out."
AppleJack Festival 2021 winds up with a third set of activities next weekend. A complete schedule of events is available from the NCTC website.