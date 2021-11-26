(Omaha) -- One KMAland non-profit is hoping the giving mood can extend a few days after Thanksgiving.
The Foodbank for the Heartland, a non-profit organization based in Omaha, is hoping for support next Tuesday as part of the global day of generosity known as "Giving Tuesday." Foodbank for the Heartland President and CEO Brian Barks joined the KMA "Morning Show" earlier this week and described the purpose for the day.
"It's an opportunity for people to make a charitable contribution to a non-profit organization of their choice," Barks said. "It is an opportunity for us as a community and a country to give back, and we would certainly be humbled and honored if people would choose to make a financial gift to the food bank on 'Giving Tuesday.'"
Barks says Woodmen Life will also be matching any gifts up to $10,000 made to the food bank on "Giving Tuesday."
The Foodbank of the Heartland distributes food to nearly 600 network partners across 77 Nebraska counties and 16 western Iowa counties.
Barks says the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have caused a food crisis in KMAland and across the country and a need for extra funding.
"The need caused by the pandemic across our service area, and across our country has really skyrocketed," Barks said. "The chance to be able to take in additional revenue in order to help us meet our mission, and help serve families that are struggling to put food on the table in Iowa, in Nebraska, that's what we're all about."
Barks says the number of meals given out by his group last year far exceeded their expectations.
"Our organization in the last fiscal year, distributed enough food for approximately 37 million meals," Barks said. "That's the amount of food we anticipated we were going to be distributing in 2028."
Barks says the amount given out last year exceeded 2019 by roughly 8.9 million meals.
Barks says those wishing to donate for "Giving Tuesday" can visit food-bank-heartland-dot-org. He also encourages anybody interested to assist at their local food pantries. You can hear the full interview with Barks with the webstory at kmaland.com, or on our "Morning Show" page.