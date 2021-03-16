(Creston) -- A Creston man faces a long list of charges following his arrest early Tuesday morning.
Creston Police say 18-year-old Chase McClain Parascando was arrested in connection with an incident that began shortly before 12:40 a.m., when officers received a call from a resident in the 300 block of North Jarvis reporting that someone was in her garage. Authorities say the suspect ran from officers upon their arrival. Officers pursued the subject on foot, and apprehended him in the 400 block of North Spruce shortly before 12:50 a.m.
Parascando is charged with 3rd degree burglary from a motor vehicle, two counts of second degree burglary, 5th degree theft, possession of a controlled substance--prescription narcotics, 1st offense, and possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, 1st offense. He's also charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute--methamphetamine less than five grams, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Parascando is being held in the Union County Jail. Police say the investigation continues, and additional charges may be added.