(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials hope to solidify the replacement of the high school football field's turf this week.
Clarinda's School Board meets via ZOOM Tuesday afternoon at 4. Among other things, the board is expected to consider awarding a bid for the high school's athletic facility infrastructure project. In an earlier interview with KMA News, Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman says the project entails replacing the existing field with new sod.
"It's important to remember that this is, in particular, to the football field surface, itself," said Bergman. "It doesn't include any kind of conversations right now that we're having on handicapped accessibility, bleachers--anything like that. If the public is looking at it, it is just that field, itself."
Board members chose the option of a sod field over artificial turf back in March. Bergman says the current timeline calls for the field to be replaced before Clarinda High School's first home football game this fall. Other agenda items include charge orders for the Garfield Elementary School and high school gym roof projects, and at least one personnel matter.