Forever Plaid All Access

(Shenandoah) -- After a one-week delay, all systems are go for the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group's latest production.
They were four talented singers who perished in a tragic accident...taken on the eve of a music revolution. Then, they're resurrected for one final concert. That's the premise of the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group's latest production of "Forever Plaid." A night of music and fun is in store for audiences this weekend and next at the Park Playhouse in Shenandoah. Dean Adkins directs this musical, which was delayed for a week because of what SWITG officials call "unforeseen circumstances." Adkins, however, says the postponement won't hurt the show.
"We'll be ready to go," said Adkins. "If anything, it just gives the guys a little bit more time to prepare, and heal. You just don't want to mess around with illness. So, we go with all the guidelines of what's necessary and what we're supposed to do. That includes cast and crew. So, they'll be ready to go."
"Forever Plaid" pays tribute to the great vocal groups of the 1950's: the Four Lads, the Four Aces, the Four Freshmen, the Four Plumbers (you get the idea). Adkins says the group reunites after being resurrected for one final concert.
"These guys are on their way to their big gig when they're hit by a busload of parochial school girls who are on their way to see the Beatles--February 9th, 1964 (on "The Ed Sullivan Show)," he said. "So, the story goes that they're hit by these school girls via the bus, and they meet their demise."
Cast members both young and old comprise "Forever Plaid's" fab four. Veteran SWITG performer John Henderson, who plays Frankie, says this show is different from other productions in one key aspect.
"This is kind of a different show compared to some of the other ones I've done before, where that wall is broken," said Henderson. "We try to get the audience involved--yeah, it's a lot of fun."
The new kid on the block is Mike Kuderer. Appearing as Sparky, it's Kuderer's first appearance on the Park Playhouse's Stan Orton stage. But, he's no stranger to theatre.
"I've done some other shows in the past, and I've enjoyed them," said Kuderer. "My wife kind of encouraged me to try out, and my daughter really, really enjoys the theatre. I just thought maybe if she saw me on stage, it would even further increase her desire to continue on, and be in plays--things like that."
Rounding out the cast are Mason Saner as Smudge and Derik Farrell as Jinx. Also appearing on stage are Music Director Pam Lewis on the piano and John Murren, a.k.a Uncle Chester, on bass guitar. Performances of "Forever Plaid" are this Friday through Sunday, and next Friday through Sunday at the Park Playhouse. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. For ticket reservations, call the Park Playhouse Box Office at 712-246-1061 or email switg@switg.org.