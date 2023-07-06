(Shenandoah) -- Performers taking the stage later this month in Shenandoah are hoping to transport the audience back to the golden years of the harmonious "guy groups" of the 1950s.
The Southwest Iowa Theatre Group presents "Forever Plaid" at the Park Playhouse July 14th-16th and 21st-23rd. Written as an off-broadway production in the 1980s by Stuart Ross, the show pays tribute -- in a comedic setting -- to a number of four-part guy groups that gained popularity in the U.S. in the 1950s, according to Show Director Dean Adkins.
"It's basically music from the mid-to-late 50s, Four lads, Four Aces, Four Freshmen, Ames Brothers and Mills Brothers, that type of music," said Adkins. "It's four-part harmony music. It's not necessarily barber shop music, but it's four-part harmony with beautiful songs like 'Three Coins in the Fountain,' 'Shangri-La,' 'Rags to Riches,' 'Love is a Many-Splendored Thing,' and there's a lot of fun songs in it too like 'Sixteen Tons,' 'Chain Gang' and things like that."
Derrick Farrell plays Jinx in the production. He describes his character as shy and terrified.
"My character is a pretty timid and shy character throughout the show," said Farrell. "'Cry' is one of the midpoint songs of the show. He starts off very timid, scared and nervous -- saying 'oh, I don't want to do this, but I have to.' The rest of the group essentially pushes him to go do it."
In addition to numerous songs, Adkins says the show mixes in comedy to keep the audience engaged throughout.
"There's a lot of songs in this and a lot of transitions," said Adkins. "There's just a lot of work from the cast. It's not a big cast -- just six people on stage. They've worked very hard. There's been a lot of work put in by not very many people. They've really been working hard and can't wait to perform for the people. It is a comedy, so there's a lot of great, but it's set in a comedy setting as well. There's a lot of fun lines and a lot of laughter if you enjoy laughing and beautiful music, you'll enjoy Forever Plaid."
Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on July 14th, 15th, 21st and 22nd and at 2 p.m. on July 16th and 23rd. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the SWITG box office at (712) 246-1061. Adkins and Farrell were guests on KMA's Morning Show. You can hear their full interview below.