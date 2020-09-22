(Glenwood) -- Glenwood Police made some notable arrests over the past few days.
Police say 41-year-old Rebecca Leeper of Glenwood was arrested Friday on a Mills County warrant for three counts of forgery. Leeper was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $5,000 bond.
In an unrelated case, 37-year-old Jeremy Duane Williams of Glenwood was arrested Saturday for OWI 3rd offense and eluding. Williams was released from the county jail after posting $6,000 bond.
Also arrested Monday was 39-year-old Luke Arens Jensen of Glenwood on a Mills County warrant for two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card. Bond for Jensen was set at $2,000 cash or surety.
Other arrests are listed with the Glenwood Police Department's report published with the webstory at kmaland.com: