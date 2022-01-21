(Council Bluffs) -- A former Nebraska federal agent faces probation in connection with a money transaction investigation.
The U.S. Justice Department says 42-year-old Paul A. White, a former federal agent with the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Bureau in Omaha was sentenced Thursday in the District Court of Nebraska to one year's probation and a $5,000 fine by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert. F. Rossiter Jr. White previously pleaded guilty to a U.S. Attorney's information charging a violation of U.S. code regarding structural financial transactions to evade reporting requirement. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa prosecuted the case, based on the recusal of the Nebraska District U.S. Attorney's Office. The Office of Inspector General investigated the case.
Court documents state that from October, 2018 to February, 2019, White deposited a total of $99,900 in two banks. White structured the deposits to evade the requirement that banks report cash transactions in excess of $10,000.