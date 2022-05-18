(KMAland) -- A new work from former Drake Ag Law Professor Neil Hamilton weaves stories from his time growing up in Adams County.
Hamilton's book "The Land Remains" discusses issues such as soil health, water quality, public lands, and future challenges for land conservation. The book also ties in perspectives from other authors to find parallels in attitudes toward economic inequality and environmental vulnerability in our land history. When deciding how he wanted to tackle the assortment of topics he writes about, Hamilton says he referred to his own experiences and upbringing.
"I've spent almost 40 years teaching and working around agricultural law and almost all of those issues around land," said Hamilton. "As I sat down and would begin writing sections, I'd think about issues I thought were important -- certainly soil conservation and water quality."
Another theme that appears in Hamilton's story is each individual's responsibility to caring for the land. He says that even if you don't physically own an acreage or other plot, everyone has a responsibility to watching over public lands for future generations.
Hamilton grew up on his family farm in Mercer Township, which his great-grandfather had settled on in the early 1870s. As the years went by, he realized how the land around would continue to exist long after everyone has left. This realization comes across in his book as Hamilton gives the land a "voice," which he says may give readers a new view of the importance of conservation.
"I do think it's worthwhile for us to think about the perspective of the land," said Hamilton. "We all want to live forever, but none of us are going to but the land is going to be here. It's going to be resilient, and how we leave it, in many ways, is kind of the portrait of ourselves and our actions. That's one of the messages that I hope comes throughout the book."
Hamilton mentions that keeping this land around does require overcoming the obstacles of economic constraints and improved conservation. Finding this balance with profits and protection, as Hamilton describes, isn't always the easiest to do. However, Hamilton says he's seen an increase in landowners taking the right steps to care for their land.
"I'm optimistic, certainly as we have more people talking about soil health," said Hamilton. "Historically, we've thought about soil conservation only in a quantity issue. If land's going to continue to increase in value as it has, then that would give us the opportunity to stop and say 'if the land's worth this much, what am I doing to make sure I'm preserving productive capacity'."
Hamilton's new book "The Land Remains" is available through Amazon, Google, Ice Cube Press, and can be found in some local bookstores. To hear more about Professor Neil Hamilton's comments on land conservation, working with Drake Ag Law, and his newest release, listen to the full interview below.