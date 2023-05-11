(Harlan) -- A former sixth grade teacher in the Harlan School District faces sexual exploitation of a minor charges.
According to court documents, former social studies teacher and 31-year-old Eric Robert Croghan was arrested early last week for sexual exploitation of a minor -- a class D felony -- and the purchase or possession of a depiction of a minor in a sexual act -- an aggravated misdemeanor -- and booked into the Shelby County Jail before posting $7,000 bond.
Court documents state a search warrant was issued for Croghan's person, property, and vehicles on February 20 stemming from online contact he had made in December via private message on Kik Messenger with an Online Covert Employee, who was a member of the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. Court records indicate the charges stem from Croghan allegedly distributing an image depicting child pornography to the undercover agent as well as admitting to receiving over 100 similar images while using Kik.
The School District initially placed Croghan on administrative leave following the school board's approval on February 28, before Croghan submitted his resignation for all teaching and coach positions within the district. Croghan also served as the 7th Grade Boys' Basketball Coach and Middle School Girls Cross Country Coach.