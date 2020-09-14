(Beijing) -- Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad is stepping down as the U.S. Ambassador to China.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thanked Branstad in a tweet Sunday night, thanking him for his more than three years of service in the key post. President Trump hinted in a phone call Saturday with Senator Joni Ernst that Branstad would be returning to the U.S. to assist with the president's re-election campaign.
"I just want to thank everybody there, I hear it's fantastic," said Trump. "I'm hearing (Iowa GOP Chair) Jeff Kaufmann is a fantastic guy. Eric Branstad is fantastic. Eric's father is coming home from China, because he wants to campaign. We have a real team."
Branstad was initially appointed to the ambassador post in December 2016, shortly after Trump won election. He was later confirmed and sworn in in May 2017. During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Branstad said he was honored to be picked for the position.
"Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that a farm boy from the small town of Leland, Iowa would one day have the opportunity to become -- with your consent -- the ambassador to one of the world's most influential countries and one of America's leading trading partners," said Branstad. "I'm thankful to President Trump for his confidence and his trust in me to take this important diplomatic role."
Prior to accepting the post, Branstad became the longest-serving governor in the country's history having been in office for 8,169 days.