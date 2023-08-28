(Palm Springs) -- Parts of southern California are still coping with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hilary--that's according to a retired KMAland school administrator.
Former Fremont-Mills and Stanton School Superintendent Chris Herrick now lives in Palm Springs, just one of the communities hammered by the storm that roared up the California coast last Sunday. Herrick tells KMA News the storm dumped approximately 3 1/2 inches of rain in a 5-hour period. Though the excessive moisture caused problems, Herrick says communities below Palm Springs sustained the worst damage.
"As that heavy rainfall was falling," said Herrick, "that all runs into the Coachella Valley. Some of our cities down valley, such as Cathedral City, Palm Desert, La Quinta all got hit basically with a flood of water, mud and sand. Several homes and roads were damaged in those cities."
Herrick says residents in Cathedral City and other communities are still in cleanup mode.
"I've seen some homes that have as much as 4 feet of mud in them," he said. "So, the city crews over there are busy basically clearing the mud with end loaders off the streets, and so on, to get those neighborhoods back. Of course, those residents are going to have to deal with the flooding in their homes, and so on."
Herrick says some of the infrastructure damage will take months to repair.
"We have a couple of major roads that have washed away," said Herrick. "One of the main four-lane roads that connects Palm Springs out to the 10 Freeway, or Interstate 10, is a four-lane road, and they're talking two months or so before it's rebuilt, and can be passable again."
Though Herrick has experienced other storms in his 5 years as a Palm Springs resident, he says nothing compared to Hilary. He adds his community was fortunate not to experience high winds from the storm, which was downgraded from a hurricane prior to entering southern California and Nevada.