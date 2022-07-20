(Corning) -- A Red Oak man and former Montgomery County Attorney was booked on drunk driving charges over the weekend.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says Bruce Edward Swanson of Red Oak was arrested for OWI first offense Sunday after a traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Avenue of Industries for failure to maintain lane shortly before 6:15 p.m. Authorities say Swanson's blood alcohol level was .272.
Swanson, who also currently serves as the Montgomery County Assistant Attorney, was taken to the Adams County Jail and later released on his own recognizance by a magistrate.