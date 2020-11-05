(Shenandoah) -- The Davis Rodgers FFA Chapter in Shenandoah has their second American Degree Winner in the chapter's history, Jacob Stenzel.
The American FFA Degree is the highest degree conferred on student members by the National FFA Organization. Each FFA chapter that is in “good standing” is permitted to submit applications from all of its qualified candidates for the American FFA Degree. This is the first American Degree awarded to the chapter since 1986.
“That is pretty cool. It’s actually the first time that I’ve heard that, I knew I was one of two but I hadn’t realized it was since 1986. That’s pretty cool to be one of two people that have ever received their American Degree coming out of the Davis Rodgers Chapter,” Stenzel said.
In order to receive the American Degree there are a number of qualifications that have to be met such as receiving your Chapter Degree, State FFA Degree, graduating from high school and importantly completing and having records for the Supervised Agricultural Experience. Stenzel had many thanks for going through the application process and one in particular.
“Big shout out to Sarah Martin because she helped me out a lot filling out that application to get my American Degree, because it is quite the process,” Stenzel said.
As mentioned before the Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) is a big part of receiving your American Degree. Stenzel explained his project.
“Mine was working on the farm and then once I got further into it I started subleasing a piece of land and that’s where I started to get big into the SAE,” Stenzel said. “I was investing money into the land and recording all of the inputs and outputs that came with that.”
Stenzel, currently a sophomore at Iowa State University studying agricultural studies and a member of the FarmHouse Fraternity explained what FFA has provided for him.
“I think it really just opened my eyes to what you really need in the real world. It’s not just about everything you learn in elementary school like math and science it’s about real world skills such as public speaking, so overall learning how to talk to people and work with a team have been the two biggest,” Stenzel said.
With this high award Jacob wants to make an impact in the Shenandoah community.
“My plans for the future are to come back to the Shenandoah area and back to the farm back home and get involved in the family farm to eventually take that over. Being involved in FFA I think it’s very important to have an alumni in the area. I think that is something we are trying to get is an alumni chapter within the Shenandoah area and I definitely want to be a part of that and possibly head that up,” Stenzel said.
